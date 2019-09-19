Altcoins are having a selling day, after five days of growth. Ripple loses near 2% percent over its 24-hour price but close than 10% from its top. A very similar situation happens with Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The bright spot among all this red light is Stellar (XLM) which advances 22.5% on high volume. Bitcoin is currently leaving 2.68% on the table and moves around $9,900.

The market capitalization dropped about $8 billion to $263.987 billion, and the dominance of the bitcoin is held at 67.4%.

Hot news

European Commission released a report on the blockchain technology. On it is highlighted that this technology will have a "profound impact over the next 10-15 years", although it also states that currently the technology is not "sufficiently well developed".

Also, CMCC global, a Hong Kong-based investment company, has launched the Liberty Bitcoin Fund, aimed at institutions in Asia.

We read also that the SEC is suing ICOBOx and its founder Nikolay Evdokimov for selling unregistered securities and act as an unlicesed broker. The complaint was registered in a federal court in the central district of California.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin has broken the triangular formation to the downside on high volume. This movement happens after five days not being able to follow the altcoin bullish advances.

The price, currently is well overextended, and this oversold condition has pushed it on a recovery path that may seek the resistance of the Bollinger band mean line projection or, even, the descending trendline, if this is meant to be a fake movement, although this scenario is less likely, and only would occur if a new wave of buying activity comes to the crypto sector.

The price is currently fighting to regain the $9,900 level, which is now acting as resistance level. If it fails to go through it the next support level will be $9,570 and then, $9,320, a bottom achieved on August 29.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple has retraced alomst 50% of the huge gain it experienced in the past couple of days, as was expected, since the price was too overextended to the upside. Now the price is approaching the Bollinger Band mean and above the $0.29 level, both seemingly supporting the price.

Currently the bias is still bullish since price action and technical studies point in that direction, but if the price drops below 0.29 it may go down to the base of this upward movement (0.266), negating all the movement in a sigle day.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum has been moving down from the $219 top made yesterday. We can see that it has also moved to touch the Bollinger mean line and now is bouncing off of it in a typical movement of retracement and continuation. The price may continue moving sideways for a while and, even touch the ascending trendline before move upward moves, but the mid-term picture is still bullish. THe current supports and resistances are labeled on the chart. The most relevant support is $200 and then $190.

Litecoin

Litecoin has retraced sharply as did Ethereum and the price found support also on the Bollinger mean line, which in this case follows the upward trendline connecting the lows. The relevant supports to watch are, $74, $72.5, and $70. The overall outlook is bullish although the MACD points for a period of consolidation.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar is the star of the day, pun unintended. The price is up 20% for the 24 hour period on high volume. Now it is corecting but there is a lot of buying strength, so we need to stalk it to spot the right place to buy it.

