Bitcoin and altcoins had a weekend dominated by the selling pressure. The 48-hour heat map below shows that Ripple (5.66%) is the most bearish of the top five tokens. Also descending heavily are Algo (-9.22%), Atom (-8.41%), Tron (-7.58%), and ADA (-5.8%). The Market capitalization of the sector descended again to $263.375 billion (-1.72%) Dominance is: Bitcoin:67.8%, Ethereum: 8.58% Ripple: 4.5% Bitcoin Cash: 2.09% Litecoin: 1.73% EOS:.1.34%

Hot News

Bakkt BTC Futures started trading Monday early morning. Bakkt Twitter account posted the first traded contract with "We're live! The first Bakkt Bitcoin Futures trade was executed at 8:02 pm ET at a price of $10,115".

Facebook has unveiled the currency basket behind Libra, and Europe isn't going to cheer it. According to Der Spiegel, Libra will be supported by 50% USD, just 18% Euro, 14% Sterling, and Singapore dollar (7%). Yuan won't be part of the basket.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is launching a BTC Options product in Q1, 2020.

Technical Analysis

Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been correcting the impulsive movement that began beginning of September, which drove the price from $9.320 up to $10,919. The latest rallies were bull traps that ended in slow selloffs. The price has followed the descending trendline (violet) and, mostly, the Bollinger band mean. Currently, the price is touching the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level, after a small bounce of the $9,900 level. The price still moves below the-1 Bollinger line, and MACD is negative. Therefore the bias is still downwards, but, since sharp bounces happened at these levels earlier, we should avoid buying or selling.

Ethereum

Ethereum has been retracing the last top made on Thursday. The price has crossed the ascending trendline and the Bollinger mean line, and now is fighting to keep the $208 level. The MACE seems to show a shift in sentiment, as its histogram is shortening the bars. We have to see more upside activity to be convinced the end of the correction is over, hopefully seeing the price above the Bollinger band mean and this line pointing upwards.

Ripple

Tipple made a sharp retracement losing almost all of its gains of the last week. The price currently is finding support near the 0.2663 level and is creating a harami figure. The MACD histogram seems to be moving slowly to the positive side. Since this drop has been so sharp, we think it will need some consolidation before a new leg up. As always, we would ask for a MACD crossover and the price moving above the Bollinger mean line, and also see a turning of that line to the upside.

Litecoin

Litecoin correction made it broke both ascending trendlines, but the price found support at the $71.435 level and broke today the $72.50 and the $74 key levels with a sharp increase in volume, and is up +1.57% for the session. The MACD is very close to making a bullish crossover, while the price fights to move up above the $74 and cross over the Bollinger band mean line. If that happens, we see that a continuation test the latest top is likely.

