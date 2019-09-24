Securitize are a regulated token issuance technology provider.

In an official press release, the company announced an extension of its Series A round. This was said to be backed by Santander InnoVentures, MUFG Innovation Partners and Nomura Holdings. There were also some more familiar existing investors of the Series A which included Blockchain Capital, SPiCE VC, and SeedRocket4Founders.

The company plans to use the cash to continue developing its technology platform with the aim of “modernizing the legacy securities industry.”

Now the extra USD 14 million raised for Securitize brings up the total funding to date to over USD 30 million, according to the company.

“Bringing on key strategic investors like Santander InnoVentures, MUFG, and Nomura, as well as leading blockchain investors, validates how transformative digital securities are for traditional financial markets. Their investment in Securitize ensures that we can continue to drive adoption and innovation with our execution and industry-leading technology.” said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize

In a massive move forward, Securitize was notably approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to act as a transfer agent and official keeper of records on changes of securities ownership late last month.

Manuel Silva Martínez who is a partner and head of investments at Santander InnoVentures said the firm is “betting” on companies that are “reengineering core pieces of our industry’s infrastructure through blockchain technologies.” it seems like Securitize will boost the bank’s ability to take part in the digital securities market.