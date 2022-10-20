A crypto bill that industry advocates previously said would “kill DeFi” has seen an updated draft released online with one commentator saying the U.S. is “finally getting their act together.”
A new draft of the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act (DCCPA) bill has started to circulate online, with some commentary suggesting it could be positive for decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto.
A prior draft version of the bill drew heavy criticism from industry representative bodies for containing too broad a definition for a “digital commodity platform,” which “could be interpreted as a ban on decentralized finance (DeFi).”
In a newly posted 31-page draft bill, shared by Delphi Labs general counsel Gabriel Shapiro, the lawyer said he made the draft bill publicly available as he believes in “transparency and open discussion.”
Shapiro remarked on a section amending the meaning of a “digital commodity trading facility” which excluded persons who develop or publish software, commenting that it “could be a boon” to DeFi and crypto.
Notably, this version contains a limited exception to the term "digital commodity trading facility" which would exclude persons who solely develop or publish software--this could be a boon to DeFi/crypto. pic.twitter.com/0pa843RJ9h— _gabrielShapir0 (@lex_node) October 19, 2022
Dr. Martin Hiesboeck head of research at crypto exchange UpHold tweeted that the newly released draft seems to follow similar regulations in the European Union and the United Kingdom, suggesting that the United States is “finally getting their act together.”
First impression: leaked #CFTC Bill seems to follow UK/EU reg in broad strokes even though it uses similar somewhat different terminology. Will prepare a detailed report by tomorrow. US finally getting their act together. All good.— Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) October 19, 2022
The comments are a change of tone from the previous version of the bill, which was described by Web3 incubator and advocacy group Alliance DAO as one that “kills DeFi.”
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) wrote the bill “creates a compliance architecture that precludes the concept of a system of smart contracts operating decentralized infrastructure with little or no reliance on human activity,” as it required people to enforce compliance with the regulations.
There have long been calls for regulatory clarity regarding digital assets in the U.S. with some calling on the U.S. Congress to pass legislation defining commodities and give jurisdiction to the CFTC.
First introduced in August the DCCPA extends the regulatory power of the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) on the cryptocurrency industry and attempts to define certain cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC ↓ $19,045) and Ether (ETH ↓ $1,281) as commodities rather than securities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why bridges are so vulnerable to exploit, Bitcoin falls under $19K
Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.
Ethereum Price Prediction: How ETH traders can target the low-hanging fruit
Ethereum price shows no signs of moving out of the $1,440 to $1,280 barriers. Investors could get a potential drop to $1,220 before market makers trigger a run-up to $1,343 and $1,402. A daily candlestick close below $1,220 will invalidate the bullish thesis for ETH.
Will crypto adoption skyrocket in Japan with relaxed crypto rules and easy listing
Bloomberg reported that Japan is prepared to further relax cryptocurrency rules and make the listing process for digital assets easier. This is expected to make the process of listing easier and drive the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Japan.
Avalanche Price Prediction: Bears enter the market aiming for $13
Avalanche price is declining in stair-step fashion, hinting at an explosive move to come. AVAX price shows an influx of bearish volume after breaching the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $17.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.