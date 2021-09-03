On September 1, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had filed a complaint against BitConnect. Also included in the SEC's action was Bitconnect's founder, Satish Kumbhani.
The company allegedly did one of the biggest crypto Ponzi schemes ever to be charged criminally. By the time it went under, BitConnect had milked investors to the tune of $2 billion.
Allegations against Kumbhani and BitConnect
According to the SEC's complaint, Kumbhani and BitConnect conducted a fraudulent offering and sale of securities. The scheme occurred as a "Lending Program" offered by BitConnect.
SEC claims Kumbhani tricked investors into depositing funds into the Lending Program. Furthermore, the watchdog stated that Kumbhani falsely claimed BitConnect would deploy a proprietary "volatility software trading bot" to generate high returns for investors.
However, instead of deploying investor funds for trading with the trading bot, Kumbhani siphoned off investors' funds for his benefit. He allegedly transferred those funds to digital wallet addresses controlled by himself and his associates.
The SEC's lawsuit further claims that Kumbhani established a network of promoters around the world. Kumbhani then rewarded these promoters with hefty commissions for their efforts and outreach.
BitConnect promoter pleads guilty
One of BitConnect's most prominent promoters in the U.S. was L.A. resident Glenn Arcaro. Glenn Arcaro just pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the BitConnect Ponzi scheme.
According to the federal court filing, Arcaro was at the top of an extensive network of promoters in Canada and the United States. He got arrested for forming a pyramid scheme known as the BitConnect Referral Program.
Glenn Arcaro earned 15 per cent of every investment into another part of the BitConnect scheme. He either reaped it from investors he recruited directly or those recruited by others beneath him in the pyramid. In this way, Arcaro made about $24 million.
Before Judge Mitchell D. Dembin, Arcaro admitted to conspiring to market Bitconnect's proprietary coin offering fraudulently.
Arcaro stated that he misled investors about the "BitConnect Trading Bot" and "Volatility Software." He claimed he could generate substantial profits and guaranteed returns by using investors' money to trade on the volatility of cryptocurrency exchange markets. However, Arcaro operated a Ponzi scheme by paying earlier BitConnect investors with cash from later investors.
Glenn Arcaro's sentencing for his role in the BitConnect fraud will be on November 15, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson. Whether Satish Kumbhani will follow Glenn Arcaro's example and accept the SEC's charges too is unknown.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC struggles with $50,000, but few mainstream investors remain doubtful
Bitcoin price has been in a choppy phase since its first attempt to breach $50,000 on August 23 failed. The subsequent attempts seem to briefly slice through this barrier but fail to sustain above it.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
As transaction fees on Ethereum continue to rise, layer-two scaling solution Polygon(MATIC) has become increasingly relevant. MATIC’s relative social and market activity has increased since Coinbase’s integration announcement.
Chainlink VRF integration to allow NFT airdrops, while LINK price eyes 100% advance
Chainlink price is anticipating a massive 100% upswing as it broke out of a critical resistance level. The adoption of oracle’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and price feeds soars higher. A breakdown of the $23.89 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.