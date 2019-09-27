United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce, aka Crypto Mom, has recently been quoted as saying "bitcoin is the money of the internet".
Peirce led a Q&A session that was based on the regulation for crypto assets at the Digital Asset Compliance and Market Integrity (DACOM) Summit in New York yesterday on 26th September. The event was hosted by a law firm Hogan Lovells and Solidus Labs who are a market surveillance tool provider.
Within the event, it seemed like Peirce felt the US regulators are trying to fit cryptocurrencies around existing rules rather than create new ones that could be more suitable to the nature of cryptocurrencies.
Peirce seemed acknowledged that the regulator's slow response to new technology hinders the progress of the American blockchain sector.
“Store of value, I think, is a really important function. I do think that we'll see as technology changes, that they become much more the money of the internet,”
It was also apparent that despite snail's pace regulative changes, she has remained assured within the long-run viability of the domestic cryptocurrency business
She then went on to say:
The SEC needs to “think about how we need to apply our enforcement resources” adding that while the agency goes after fraud, they “also brought cases against people who have done offerings and didn't register it.”
So even as a supporter of the crypto world Commissioner Hester Peirce still thinks there is work left to be done. Regulation is too slow and the industry cannot self regulate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple push for recovery amid US impeachment talks
The market continued to deal with increasing selling activities on Thursday. Bitcoin extended the lower leg below $8,000. The slide in Bitcoin price impacted on the top altcoins with Ethereum and Ripple retesting key support levels.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD below a critical prior acting support
The Ethereum price on Friday is trading in marginally positive territory of some 0.20%, in the latter part of the session. ETH/USD lost much ground earlier in the week, after the bears forced the price through the psychological $200 price territory.
Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run
The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.