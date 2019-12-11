SEC Clayton says the agency is ‘Measured But Proactive' with it's approach to regulating cryptos

Jay Clayton is the chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

His comments were made at the US Senate committee meeting on Banking and the aim was to get the regulator’s stance and policy when it comes to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

As I have previously stated, I am optimistic that developments in distributed ledger technology can help facilitate capital formation, providing promising investment opportunities for both institutional and Main Street investors Overall, I believe we have taken a measured, yet proactive regulatory approach that both fosters innovation and capital formation while protecting our investors and our markets

Clayton was then asked about a few other coins like Libra and Telegrams "gram" token. He said that gram was unregulated so it could not be implemented and hinted the same could be the case for Libra. Libra have often stated they will not release the coin until all regulators are pleased. Although Clayton was open to the idea of more coins he was not really to specific on the details of what hurdles companies would need to jump through to pass their ideas.