SEC Chief Peirce: Increased interest into crypto space prods Commission to offer guidance

Pro-crypto moves in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as well as actions by regulators in other countries are slowly prodding the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide crypto guidance, US SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said in an interview with Cointelegraph.
Peirce, also known as ‘CryptoMom’ for her pro-cryptocurrencies views, said: "While we've been very slow in giving guidance, there is more and more interest from a wide spectrum of people, both inside the crypto space as well as inside the traditional financial institutions who are asking us for guidance. The landscape is changing so quickly."
Additional comments
"So I think we're going to be forced to confront that more and more in the coming years."
"It's really difficult. There's so many different layers of bureaucracy things need to get through and people tend to be very hesitant to make decisions because when they do the ramifications come back on them if something goes wrong so it's easier to kick the can down the road."
"I think a lot of the really interesting innovation is happening outside of sort of the central bank digital currency space."
