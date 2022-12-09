The Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate finance division reminded companies of disclosure requirements and provided guidance to what else they want to know.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued new guidance that could see publicly traded companies disclose their exposure to crypto assets.
In a statement released on Dec. 8, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance said that the recent upheaval in the crypto asset market has “caused widespread disruption” and noted that companies may have disclosure obligations under federal securities laws to disclose whether these events could have an impact on their business.
The SEC has also included an example letter that would be addressed to companies asking for additional disclosures about the company’s exposure to crypto bankruptcies, crypto asset volatility and any other significant crypto market development.
The first question asks the company to provide disclosure of any “significant crypto asset market developments” that could impact the company’s financial condition, results, or share price, including the impact of the price volatility of crypto assets.
Other questions ask the company to discuss how certain bankruptcies have impacted or may impact the business, including whether one has experienced “excessive redemptions or withdrawals” or the extent that crypto assets are being used as collateral for loans.
The sample letter also asks the company to describe any material risks to the business from regulatory developments relating to crypto assets, or risks faced by the assertion of jurisdiction by U.S. and foreign regulators or other government entities over crypto assets and crypto asset markets.
In the accompanying text, the SEC explained that it “selectively reviews filings […] to monitor and enhance compliance with applicable disclosure requirements.”
It noted that companies are already required to supply additional information as needed to avoid misleading investors.
“In meeting their disclosure obligations, companies should consider the need to address crypto asset market developments in their filings,” the agency added.
The SEC has been gearing up for greater crypto oversight in recent months, opening new offices — an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services — specifically for that purpose. The SEC and other agencies have come under fire recently for their lack of enforcement in high-profile cases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum “Shanghai” hard fork set for March 2023, enabling users to withdraw their staked ether
Ethereum is seemingly in a development streak ever since the network first experienced its biggest upgrade this year. The Merge, initiated the transition of the network from PoW to PoS, is set to be pushed further with “Shanghai”.
Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu: SHIB price to overthrow DOGE and rally 40%
Dogecoin price has been outperforming the Shiba Inu price, but circumstances are subject to change. If market conditions persist, SHIB could gain market control and rally while DOGE heads for lower targets. Dogecoin price pulled off an astonishing uptrend rally during the fall.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC cooling off but an explosive move comes soon
Bitcoin price is enduring congestive market conditions during the second trading week of December. Traders may want to remain sidelined until a definitive move is made from the consolidation to avoid unnecessary losses from being on the wrong side of the trade.
European Union mandates crypto service providers to reveal transaction data to fight tax fraud
The European Commission made the suggestion in order to gain revenue from the crypto trading gains as well. The proposed rules would be applicable to both domestic and cross-border transactions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.