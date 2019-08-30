Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S10 extends support to stablecoins

- Galaxy S10 adds support for three stablecoins; Maker (MKR), TrueUSD (TUSD) and USD Coin (USDC).
- The current support now brings the total number of supported cryptocurrencies to 33.
Samsung new smartphone device, Galaxy S10 recently launched with a blockchain integration that allows support for the leading cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, the South Korean tech giant has extended the support to cover stablecoins as well.
A report by U.today on Friday said that Galaxy S10 now has support for three additional cryptocurrencies including Maker (MKR), TrueUSD (TUSD) and USD Coin (USDC).
The current support now brings the total number of supported cryptocurrencies to 33. Some other the digital assets range from Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ether (ETH).
The support for cryptocurrencies has been received well across the board with significant players like Changpeng Zhao the CEO of Binance saying it’s not a small deal. He added that he was going to be an ardent supporter of Galaxy S10.
“Not a small deal, right? Guess which phone I will be buying and recommending to all of my friends! It's spreading.”
