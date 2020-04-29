Samsung is now featuring TRON’s Decentralized Apps (dApps) in its Samsung Knox smartphones.

Samsung recently announced that it is now featuring TRON’s Decentralized Apps (dApps) in its Knox smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Store has a dedicated section for TRON, featuring the applications built using its blockchain. All Samsung Knox users in Europe and the United States can now access the dApps.

TRON has now become the first blockchain project to have a dedicated section on the Samsung Galaxy Store. The section currency features apps like Blockchain Cuties, Super Player, Meerkat Mining and Timeloop. More TRON based applications are expected to come to the Samsung Galaxy Store in the near future.

Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, said: