- Samsung is now featuring TRON’s Decentralized Apps (dApps) in its Samsung Knox smartphones.
- The smartphone users in Europe and the United States can now access the dApps.
- Samsung Galaxy Store currency features some dApps such as Blockchain Cuties, Super Player, Meerkat Mining and Timeloop.
Samsung recently announced that it is now featuring TRON’s Decentralized Apps (dApps) in its Knox smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Store has a dedicated section for TRON, featuring the applications built using its blockchain. All Samsung Knox users in Europe and the United States can now access the dApps.
TRON has now become the first blockchain project to have a dedicated section on the Samsung Galaxy Store. The section currency features apps like Blockchain Cuties, Super Player, Meerkat Mining and Timeloop. More TRON based applications are expected to come to the Samsung Galaxy Store in the near future.
Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, said:
We really enjoyed working with Samsung on the blockchain level integration. Now with Samsung Galaxy Store, we are taking our collaboration to the next level by integrating both ecosystems together. This is an incredible opportunity for developers to migrate and build on the TRON platform and put their applications in front of Samsung users. This collaboration is expected to bolster the adoption of TRON blockchain technologies across users and developers.
