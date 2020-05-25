Samsung to add crypto-powered streaming services to its Galaxy S20 smartphones

- Samsung is embedding the crypto-powered streaming service Theta.tv into all the new Galaxy S20 smartphones.
- The streaming platform will enable users to have direct access to their gaming-centered content.
- Theta.tv allows users to earn tokens (dubbed TFUEL) for watching and sharing streams on the platform.
Samsung will be pre-installing the blockchain-powered Theta.tv streaming service into all the new Galaxy S20 smartphones. According to a press release, Samsung has collaborated with Theta.tv to bring the gaming and esports streaming service to its devices.
The streaming platform, which is powered by the Theta token and blockchain, will enable the smartphone users to have direct access to their gaming-centered content. The service will be embedded within the Samsung Daily interface that is pre-installed on all new Samsung S20 smartphones in the US. Apart from S20, the update will also be applied to the Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 and Note 9. This encompasses a user base of over 75 million devices worldwide.
In the press release, Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs, said:
We believe this commercial product launch is a critical inflection point in the adoption of the Theta Network globally. Our groundbreaking approach to streaming is a perfect fit for Samsung’s worldwide user base. It’s a huge step toward our goal of making Theta a global infrastructure for video content and data delivery.
Theta.tv allows users to earn tokens (dubbed TFUEL) for watching and sharing streams on the platform. Users can transfer the tokens through the service or trade them on crypto exchanges.
