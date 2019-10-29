- Tron network is being supported by Samsung Blockchain Keystore.
- The SDK will allow for coders to construct the Tron network being leverage for direct access to the blockchain via Samsung devices.
On Wednesday, the Tron founder Justin Sun will be appearing on stage at the Samsung Developer Conference, set to announce the new partnership between his crypto company and the telecom giant.
Tron will be integrated into the software development kit (SDK) of the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, which helps users manage private keys. The SDK allows coders to construct and leverage via the Tron network by giving them direct access to the blockchain via Samsung devices.
It is worth noting that Justin Sun tweeted about a partnership with a “megacorporation” that would “broadly distribute Tron Dapps and tokens to billions of customers.
