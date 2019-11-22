Samantha Radocchia (Sam Rad) is the author of the book "Bitcoin Pizza". Her recent project, Mediledger focuses on blockchain pharma supply chain.

As a blockchain pioneer and advocate who combines the mindsets of an anthropologist and a technologist. She's led corporate trainings at Fortune 100 companies, governments, and the United Nations, educating leaders on the technologies and cultural shifts that will shape their organizations–and daily lives–in the decades to come. Sam is a contributor to Forbes and was named to their 30 Under 30 List in 2017.

