Samantha Radocchia (Sam Rad) is the author of the book "Bitcoin Pizza". Her recent project, Mediledger focuses on blockchain pharma supply chain.
As a blockchain pioneer and advocate who combines the mindsets of an anthropologist and a technologist. She's led corporate trainings at Fortune 100 companies, governments, and the United Nations, educating leaders on the technologies and cultural shifts that will shape their organizations–and daily lives–in the decades to come. Sam is a contributor to Forbes and was named to their 30 Under 30 List in 2017.
For more from Invest Diva, click here
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BCH/USD slides under $220 as fresh losses target $200
Bitcoin Cash price is not slowing down in its downtrend momentum following Thursday’s rejection at $250. In an earlier published analysis, BCH was holding ground above $225. However, increasing bearish pressure has continued to press down on the vital support levels.
Litecoin (LTC) price analysis: LTC/USD recovers above $50.00, as Binance DEX adds LTC support
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.2 billion, has been consolidating losses during early Asian hours. LTC/USD bottomed at $48.29 on Thursday and recovered to $50.15 by press time.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD unfazed by the double-bottom pattern, targets $150
The bearish wave across the crypto landscape on Thursday forced Ethereum through several vital levels. The consolidation above $170 became untenable with the jabs from the sellers increasing in intensity.
Tron price analysis: TRX/USD bears easy takeover as $0.0140 beckons
Tron continues to suffer below the descending trendline resistance. The downtrend has been painful for the bulls as their effort to defend key support areas such as $0.018, $0.015 have ended up down ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.