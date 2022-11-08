The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is looking at ways to integrate crypto assets and blockchain technology into its local financial system amid a pile-on of global financial sanctions.
In a Telegram post by the CBR on Nov. 7, the central bank shared a public consultation report titled "Digital Assets in Russian Federation."
It considers how the sanction-hit state may possibly open up its domestic market to foreign issuers of digital assets — particularly those from “friendly countries.”
Other areas of focus in the report are digital asset regulation, retail investor protections, digital property rights related to smart contracts and tokenization, as well as reformed accounting and taxation proposals.
The CBR stated that it strongly supports the “further development of digital technologies” provided they don’t create “uncontrollable” financial or cybersecurity risks for consumers.
Despite the nascency of blockchain technology, CBR said the same regulatory rules concerning the issuance and circulation of traditional financial instruments should also extend to digital assets.
The CBR said regulation over the short term should focus on protecting investor rights, strengthen rules for admitting a digital asset into circulation, ensuring the issuer is accredited and ensuring the issuer discloses all relevant information to investors.
The Central Bank's message on Telegram, originally written in Russian, said while the legal framework for digital assets has been created, improved regulation is required for its continued development.
Russia has created the necessary legal framework for the issuance and circulation of digital assets [...] But so far the market is at the initial stage of its development [...] and is many times inferior to the market of traditional financial instruments. Its further development requires improved regulation.
As for smart contract regulation, the central bank acknowledged that a legislative framework was already in effect — however, it proposes that Russian-created smart contracts be independently audited before being deployed.
CBR was also positive about the potential for tokenized off-chain assets. However, the bank noted that legislation would need to be put in place to ensure a “legal connection” exists between the token holder and the token itself.
The report comes as the Russian Ministry of Finance recently approved the use of cryptocurrencies as a cross-border payment method by Russian residents on Sept. 22.
However, the CBR’s 33-page report made no reference to the increase in sanctions that have been imposed on Russia and the crippling effect it has had on its economy — nor did it discuss the Russia-Ukraine War that is currently taking place in Ukraine.
It however mentions a separate report it is working on, which focuses on Russia’s new central bank digital currency (CBDC) — the digital ruble —which is expected to be piloted in early 2023.
In Aug. 2022, The CBR stated that they plan on rolling out the digital ruble to all Russian-based banks in 2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Investors speculate Alameda is pulling liquidity as crypto market nosedives
FTT price noted a further decline on Monday after the Alameda balance sheet controversy intensified following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried's(SBF) comments.
This next Ethereum price move could push 3 million addresses into the red
Ethereum price shows a lack of buying pressure that has resulted in a slip below a significant support structure. If bulls fail to make a comeback at this juncture, things could escalate quickly, sending ETH tumbling.
The Sandbox price could be setting up for a monstrous move targeting $1.00
The Sandbox price is showing eye-candy-like technicals during the second trading week of November. As price coils between two indicators, traders are speculating whether or not to jump into the market. Key levels have been defined to gauge SAND's next move.
Tezos price traps bulls, here's what could happen next
Tezo's XTZ price could become problematic for investors as the price is falling rapidly during the second trading week of November. Furthermore, on-chain metrics hint that a volatile move could arise. Key levels have been defined to gauge XTZ's next potential move.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.