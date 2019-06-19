Russian set to provide legislation regarding cryptocurrencies within two weeks

The State Duma are currently considering the DFA legislation around cryptocurrency activity.

It is expected to be adopted within the next two weeks, according to Russian finance minister.

The State Duma, Russia's parliament, are set for the adoption of the country’s major crypto bill “On Digital Financial Assets” (DFA) within the next two weeks, being cited by a local senior finance official, reported within TASS, Russian government-backed news agency.

The deputy finance minister of Russia, Alexei Moiseev, detailed that the State Duma is at present weighing up the DFA, and is expected to adopt the bill in the second reading within the next two weeks.

Moiseev added that the authority has approved separate legislation for initial coin offerings, which will be a part of Russia’s law on crowdfunding.