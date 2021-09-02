As the largest banking and financial institution in Russia and one of the world’s biggest public companies, Sber’s move into digital assets is a significant one.
Sber, the largest banking institution in Russia, continues progressing with the development of its blockchain-based platform for issuing digital assets.
Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the executive board at Sber, said that the bank is planning to have registered its digital asset issuance platform with the Bank of Russia — the country’s central bank — by mid-September, local news agency TASS reported on Thursday.
Popov said that Sber has started building functionalities to allows third parties to issue digital assets and expects to have rolled out this feature by the end of the year. At the time being, the bank is focused on issuance and management of Sber’s own digital financial assets, he added.
According to the executive, Sber is actively cooperating with the Russian central bank regarding functionalities and requirements for its upcoming digital asset product. Sber has recently sent an updated application for the platform to the Bank of Russia, following some feedback from the institution, Popov said.
Sber is the largest banking and financial institution in Russia and one of the world’s biggest public companies, ranking 51st on Forbes’ Global 2000 list this year. Formerly known as Sberbank, the state-owned company last year rebranded to “Sber” to show the company’s commitment to dive into digital services and become a technology leader rather than a pure banking institution. According to local reports, Sber has invested about $1 billion in its digital ecosystem in the first half of 2021.
As part of the company’s move into digital services, Sber has been actively striving to launch digital asset-related services and its own digital assets. Earlier this year, the company applied with the Bank of Russia to launch a blockchain platform for its own stablecoin, known as Sbercoin, but thus far, the central bank has been strongly opposed to private firms offering stablecoins pegged to the Russian ruble.
Sber has maintained a negative stance on private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), echoing a similar approach by the country’s central bank. In June, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref argued that digital currencies like Bitcoin are the riskiest type of investment alongside the equity market.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu resume bull rally, undeterred by copycats and fractionalized NFTs
A collective of DeFi's early adopters and collectors offer millions of fractions of the Shiba-Inu-themed NFT at $1 each. Several copycat meme coins compete with DOGE and SHIB for market share.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price saw its uptrend being thwarted multiple times over the past week. However, the recent upswing seems to be taking a second jab at this barrier and is likely to push through it, restarting the bull run.
Polygon bottomed out and now MATIC price is ready for a bull run
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next.
SafeMoon price appears ready to double
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SAFEMOON behaves as it trades within a narrow range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.