Russian anti-money laundry regulator, Rosfinmonitoring’s Deputy Director called out the European Union on their cross-border crypto sanctions.

According to the Deputy Director, Moscow is ready to aid the users by making use of crypto and the digital ruble.

Many major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Kraken, have also restricted Russian users on their platforms.

Russia began its war against Ukraine eight months ago, and the global political and economic conflict it created continues to date. The country is facing the repercussion of its actions as sanctions after sanctions have left Russia in need of dire help. The help most possibly could be coming at the hand of Moscow itself.

Russia calls the EU’s decision “fascist”

Earlier this month, the EU pulled the last straw in impairing Russia’s economic condition as it cast a blanket ban on any and every crypto transaction between EU-regulated companies and Russian users. As part of its eight-sanction package, the crypto transaction ban caused anger among the Russian authorities.

As reported by Ivestia, the country’s Secretary of State and the Deputy Director of Rosfinmonitoring, Herman Negliad, responded to the EU’s sanctions. Calling the decision an example of “digital fascism”, Negliad, who heads the country’s anti-money laundering regulator, stated Russia would bypass these sanctions.

Negliad stated that Russia is working on providing businesses with the ability to carry out cross-border payments. This would be achieved with the help of Moscow, which is willing to provide Russian users with all assistance needed. This would include making use of cryptocurrency, the digital ruble and or a hybrid of these methods.

But beyond the government, even crypto exchanges are firing back.

Kraken rises

Following the blanket ban, exchanges, including Crypto.com and LocalBitcoins, ended all services for their Russian users. The latest exchange to join them was Kraken, which announced the suspension of services for its entire Russian clientele on October 19.

This was a surprise since earlier this year, Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell was noted saying that the exchange wouldn’t completely ban Russian users. Powell, in an interview with CNBC, stated,

“It’s a pretty extreme measure, and it’s far beyond turning off someone’s access to their music streaming service, or their photo sharing app. Shutting off someone’s financial access is something we take very seriously.”

However, Kraken’s CEO Powell did say that should the US State Department order Kraken to ban Russian users, it would oblige, and the recent sanctions might have just been that trigger.