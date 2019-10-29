A Russian government official is expecting to mine 20% of the world’s Bitcoin.

There is a metal factory that Russian Mining Company plan on using for mining operations.

Russian Mining Company (RMC) plans to repurpose a metal factory in the country’s northern province of Karelia, according to local financial news outlet RBC.

Closed back in 2018 as a result of US sanctions in 2018, the ex-Rusal facility could soon host a Bitcoin (BTC) mining farm so large it could account for one-fifth of global output.

The ombudsman, CEO Dmitry Marinichev, said: