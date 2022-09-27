Russia is in the pilot phase of its central bank digital currency development (CBDC), and new reports indicate that the country could use its national digital currency to settle international trade.
According to a report published in Reuters, Russia is reportedly planning to use the digital rouble for mutual settlements with China by next year. The digital rouble is currently being tested for settling with the banks and is expected to be completed by early next year.
The United States Treasury Department added 22 individuals and two Russia-based entities to the sanction list in the third week of September. With the growing sanctions against Russia from the West in the wake of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the country has been actively looking for alternate financial routes and trade settlements.
Anatoly Aksakov, head of the finance committee in Russia's lower house of parliament, recently admitted that the geo-political crisis has limited Russia’s accessibility to the international trade market. This is why they have been actively working for alternate modes of payment and trade settlements, and national digital currency seems to be the primary choice at the moment. He said,
“The topic of digital financial assets, the digital rouble and cryptocurrencies are currently intensifying in society, as Western countries are imposing sanctions and creating problems for bank transfers, including in international settlements."
Russia has joined the growing list of countries that are in the final phase of their CBDC development. According to the Bank of Russia’s latest monetary policy update, the authority will begin to connect all banks and credit institutions to the digital rouble platform in 2024.
The reports of the use of the digital rouble for mutual trade settlements in the international trade market come within a week of reports that hinted at possible crypto use for cross-border payments.
Russia adopted a crypto law in 2020, prohibiting the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. However, the law didn’t ban other crypto-focused activities such as mining and crypto trading.
With the rise of sanctions and growing uncertainty in the international trade market, Russia has turned to its national digital currency as a medium of exchange to weaken U.S dominance in the international trade market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com price breaks out, bulls target a 15% rally
Crypto.com price has been in a tight consolidation for quite some time, but the recent breakout has triggered a bullish takeover. Going forward, investors can expect CRO to reach its target and potentially push higher. Crypto.com price crashed 37% since August 14.
LUNC rallies by 33%; Terra's co-founder Do Kwon discloses his location following Interpol's red notice
Do Kwon has been alleged to be "on the run" over the past few days, leading to Interpol issuing a worldwide arrest warrant for him. Terra's co-founder refuted all allegations, stating he has been writing code in his living room.
Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August
Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Solana price may be consolidating before it makes a move south.
XRP Price Prediction: One more pump then a dump
XRP price has established two legs of a triangle. If the technicals are correct, XRP could rally to $0.56 and then experience a sharp sell-off. Invalidation of the triangle thesis targeting $0.56 iis a breach below $0.4564.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.