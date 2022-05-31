The Ropsten testnet on the Ethereum network is ready to set the stage for the “first dress rehearsal” of the Merge to adopt the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.
Core Ethereum developer Tim Beiko announced on May 31 that a new Beacon Chain for Ropsten has been launched. It will serve as the precursor for the final test Merge, which is expected to be “around June 8th.”
The Ropsten testnet is one of many testing grounds for Ethereum clients. It mimics aspects of the Ethereum mainnet including the use of a valueless form of Ether (ETH) to execute transactions and the coding environment, but changes made there do not affect the mainnet.
Ropsten is also Ethereum’s longest-lived Proof of Work (PoW) testnet which launched in 2016.
When Ropsten finally undergoes its own Merge, it will be a first look at what the real Merge may look like on the Ethereum mainnet. The resulting effects on the testnet, its applications, and clients will give developers first-ever glimpses into what they can expect to happen for the mainnet Merge, and how to prevent problems from arising.
Beiko said that there are still several things developers and node runners must prepare for in the time leading up to the Ropsten Merge date. The Beacon Chain must launch the latest upgrade, and the mining difficulty, known as the TTD, of the PoW side must be determined.
The upgrade will come first followed by the TTD, which "should be chosen by June 2/3," added Beiko.
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated events in the history of the Ethereum network because it will accomplish several goals. It will convert Ethereum’s PoW consensus algorithm to PoS, will make the network vastly more energy-efficient, and change the name of the network to the Consensus Layer (formerly known as Eth 2.0). It is expected to take place in August this year.
Despite the hopes of thousands of Ethereum users, the Merge is not expected to reduce gas fees on the network.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This on-chain metric supports a 50% gain for Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price hints at a minor retracement to the $0.082 support level before a 50% upswing to $0.125. Transaction data shows that bulls have legroom up to $0.133, further supporting the bullish thesis.
Traders can maximize returns for Solana price at this level
Solana price witnessed a ripple effect as Bitcoin triggered an uptrend on May 30. This bullish outlook caused SOL and other altcoins to rally as well. However, for the Layer 1 token, a pullback to vital levels is likely.
ApeCoin price shows reasons to jump in early
The NFT-inspired token price could continue advancing as the technicals hint at a potential bottom. The ERC-20 governance and utility token may have printed a subtle bottoming pattern this weekend as the price has breached a parallel trend.
Polygon Networks' MATIC price presents a profitable opportunity
Polygon price may have printed a secure low. MATIC price hints at a rally in the coming days as the Polygon Network may have bottomed over the weekend. MATIC price is displaying reasons to believe in a 30% bull run in the coming days.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.