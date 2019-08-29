Roger Ver Takes On Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Facebook’s Libra, and Crypto In Tokyo – Is He Satoshi Nakamoto? [Video]

Taking a Closer Look at Bitcoin Cash, BCH Price action
BCH/USD has not quite been able to recover from its 2018 crash. Bitcoin Cash was born at very high value of above $4,000 in December 2017. However, its short-lived journey has mainly been to the downside. Its attempts to recover in May 2018 was resisted at $1,752. Most recently it found resistance at the 23% Fibonacci retracement level of $470 in July 2019.
Currently, the BCH/USD pair is trading below the daily Ichimoku cloud with low volatility. We don’t have any solid indications of where the pair will move to next. Will it revisit the lows of $70 from December 2018? Or will it find a new upward wind to push through the resistance?
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
