Roger Ver Takes On Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Facebook’s Libra, and Crypto In Tokyo – Is He Satoshi Nakamoto? [Video]

Taking a Closer Look at Bitcoin Cash, BCH Price action

BCH/USD has not quite been able to recover from its 2018 crash. Bitcoin Cash was born at very high value of above $4,000 in December 2017. However, its short-lived journey has mainly been to the downside. Its attempts to recover in May 2018 was resisted at $1,752. Most recently it found resistance at the 23% Fibonacci retracement level of $470 in July 2019.

Currently, the BCH/USD pair is trading below the daily Ichimoku cloud with low volatility. We don’t have any solid indications of where the pair will move to next. Will it revisit the lows of $70 from December 2018? Or will it find a new upward wind to push through the resistance?

