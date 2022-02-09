Robinhood’s dependence on cryptocurrency comes undone as crypto winter beckons

Robinhood’s big gamble on incorporating cryptocurrency and meme coins like Dogecoin into its platform appears to have come undone as the brokerage sees its stock value tumble even further in the wake of poor Q4 2021 financial results. Is there any optimism left for the embattled HOOD?
Shares in Robinhood tumbled as much as 16% in pre-market trading in the wake of the results as the company confirmed that the fourth quarter missed analysts’ estimates.
In all, the brokerage posted a net loss of $423 million, leading to shares tumbling below $10 in pre-market trading. Robinhood also confirmed that its monthly active users had fallen by 8% - whilst average revenue per user also fell.
Although Robinhood priced its shares at $38 prior to its Nasdaq listing in July 2021, the shares have embarked on a consistent downward trend - barring an early rally to $85 in August.
Today, Bloomberg regards Robinhood as the worst ‘high-profile’ global stock market debut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the leading issues surrounding the performance of Robinhood is the platform’s conscious decision to cater heavily to cryptocurrency investors in recent years. Transaction-based cryptocurrency revenue dipped to $48 million in Q4, down from $51 million in the quarter before. This casts Robinhood even further adrift from the impressive $233 million in cryptocurrency revenue in Q2 of 2021.
However, for context, the $48 million attained by Robinhood still represents a 304% increase over Q4 2020 - although revenues from equity trading also fell 35% year-over-year to $52 million.
Robinhood’s Cryptocurrency Gamble
When Robinhood filed its Form S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company laid bare its reliance on recent cryptocurrency rallies - and the rise of meme-based coin, Dogecoin, in particular.
“A substantial portion of the recent growth in our net revenues earned from cryptocurrency transactions is attributable to transactions in Dogecoin,” the report noted. “If demand for transactions in Dogecoin declines and is not replaced by new demand for other cryptocurrencies available for trading on our platform, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be adversely affected.”
In all, 17% of Robinhood’s total revenue in Q1 came from fees based around cryptocurrency trades, whilst 34% of that figure came specifically from Dogecoin.
(Image: CoinGecko)
Despite a blistering Q2, Dogecoin has struggled to build momentum from positive investor sentiment towards the asset. The coin’s dwindling price carried negative ramifications for Robinhood as a result.
Dogecoin’s lack of momentum has been reflected across the cryptocurrency landscape. Although Bitcoin stands as the most famous asset in the space, the coin has consistently failed to build on its all-time high price rallies in 2021, and today finds itself 46% adrift from its November peak.
Maxim Manturov, head of investment advice at Freedom Finance Europe, believes that more downturns could be on the way following the cooling of investor interest in crypto after a pandemic-inspired boom period.
“Is worth understanding the reasons behind the rise of BTC and other crypto assets, first and foremost the unprecedented liquidity in the financial system, which contributed to the rise of all risky assets on the planet, setting the stage for the subsequent imbalance in demand in the market,” Manturov said, citing Bitcoin’s recent successes. “Moreover, at one point, bitcoin became one of the protections against inflation and an alternative to gold, which generally drove crypto-assets.”
With this in mind, Robinhood may need another catalyst to spark a fresh push towards cryptocurrency adoption. In announcing plans to launch its own cryptocurrency wallet, we can see evidence that the brokerage is intent on doubling down on its crypto reliance.
Cathie Wood Keeps the Faith
Despite Robinhood’s prospects looking bleak when compared to the initial optimism surrounding its IPO, Cathie Wood has continued to buy into the falling stock prices, which fell to a record low upon HOOD’s Q4 earnings report.
ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood’s firm, bought up almost 2.44 million shares in HOOD upon the announcement of the financial results. The buying came as the company’s stock meandered around the $10 mark before rebounding beyond $12.50.
Despite a healthy rebound, Robinhood still trades at around 63% below its initial public offering price and joins the likes of Didi Global and THG Plc among the worst-performing high-profile debutants on the stock market.
With Wood’s firm backing a HOOD revival, other investors may find themselves tempted by the significant discount that Robinhood’s stock offers at the moment. However, it’s becoming increasingly likely that a HOOD revival will depend on a cryptocurrency revival.
As talk of an upcoming ‘crypto winter’ solidifies whilst the performance of major crypto assets begin to struggle more consistently, investors should consider their faith in the future of cryptocurrency before factoring in the value of Robinhood’s proposition.
Robinhood has gambled on widespread Bitcoin and Dogecoin adoption, now the cryptocurrency space is the platform’s biggest hope of a turnaround in fortunes.
All views and opinions expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and not FXStreet. Trading cryptocurrencies or related products involves risk. This is not an endorsement to invest in or trade any of the cryptocurrencies, stocks or companies mentioned in this article.
