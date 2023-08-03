Robinhood released its second-quarter results, achieving profitability for the first time since becoming a public company, despite a drop in revenue in the second quarter of 2023.
According to its quarterly report released on Aug. 2, Robinhood’s revenue from cryptocurrency transactions shrank by 18% to $31 million. Other transaction-based revenues dropped as well, including options, which decreased 5% to $127 million, and equities, which declined 7% to $25 million. Over the past year, its revenue has decreased by 4% from $202 million in June last year to $193 million.
In spite of the decline in revenue, the company recorded a net income of $25 million, or earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03, compared with a net loss of $511 million, or EPS of -$0.57, in the first quarter of the year. The result is attributable to improvements in total operating expenses over the past few months, with a midpoint decrease of $45 million.
Robinhood's Q2 2023 results. Source: Robinhood
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 31% sequentially to $151 million, with its margin gaining five points to 31%. EBITDA is often used by analysts, investors and financial professionals to compare the operational performance of companies in the same industry.
The total assets under custody increased 13% to $89 billion last quarter, driven by “higher equity valuations and continued net deposits." Taking the first half of 2023 into account, Robinhood slightly increased its crypto assets under custody from $8.431 billion in December 2022 to $11.503 billion in June 2023.
“In Q2, we reached a significant milestone by achieving GAAP profitability for the first time as a public company,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood Markets.“ Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) refers to the standard accounting principles and guidelines that companies use to prepare their financial statements.
Robinhood’s net deposit was $4.1 billion in the quarter, which translates to an annualized growth rate of 21% relative to assets under custody in the first quarter of 2023. Over the past 12 months, net deposits were $16.1 billion, indicating a growth rate of 25% over a year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference (CFD) product.
BRICS addition of new nations may speed up de-dollarisation. What is the future of Bitcoin?
BRICS, short for Brazil, Russia, India, and, China and South Africa is on course to add new members to the group after the countries expressed interest to join the world economies. This comes amid the de-dollarization effort, as nations strive to come out from underneath the dollar (USD) influence.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC historical volatility nears all time lows
Bitcoin (BTC) price takes the weight of a market devoid of volatility, displaying a rather dull price action on the daily timeframe. The outlook is similar for the Ethereum (ETH) price and Ripple (XRP) price, which continue to suffer from the effects of a declining BTC.
US DOJ deliberates fraud charges against Binance, but concerns of implications to customers weigh over
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is deliberating ways to hold Binance Exchange accountable for alleged fraud charges. However, the authority is at a crossroads as advancement could harm innocent customers. Notably, the dilemma comes as memories of the FTX exchange bank run remain fresh.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.