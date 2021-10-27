Robinhood crypto trading revenue plunges as rivals enter the market

- Cryptocurrency trading revenue at Robinhood fell a whopping 78% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.
- Robinhood shares tanked as the firm posted lower than expected digital asset trading revenue.
- The platform stated if there are no changes to the market environment, the firm may continue to see quarterly revenues of less than $325 million.
Robinhood’s shares recently fell below its initial public offering price after the trading platform reported lower revenues than expected for the third quarter. Cryptocurrency trading revenue fell from $233 in the second quarter to $51 million in the third.
Crypto trading slowdown could continue
In the third quarter, Robinhood posted $51 million in transaction-based revenue derived from cryptocurrencies, resulting in a 78% decline compared to Q2. The firm’s shares have fallen in tandem with its digital asset trading revenue, which dropped around 10% before making a slight recovery.
The company’s $233 million in crypto trading revenue in Q2 was primarily driven by Dogecoin trading, as DOGE represented 62% of the total digital asset trading revenue.
Wall Street analysts predicted $437.1 million for total net revenues for the firm. However, Robinhood posted $365 million in Q3.
According to Robinhood, its business has been impacted by factors including market volatility, retail trading behavior and unanticipated market events that may continue to be the case in the next quarter.
The report further predicted that if the market environment does not change, the firm believes that this may result in quarterly revenues that do not exceed $325 million, with full-year revenue of less than $1.8 billion.
The CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, remained optimistic for the firm’s prospects in cryptocurrencies and highlighted the company's new products and services built for retail traders in the third quarter, including a digital wallet that enables users to deposit and withdraw crypto assets to and from the platform.
He further noted that over one million users have joined the firm’s digital wallet waitlist and believes that the retail trading platform could become one of the most trusted and intuitive platforms for crypto investors.
Options for buying and selling cryptocurrencies have broadened, as payment companies such as Venmo have also jumped on the digital asset bandwagon. The market for crypto wallets has also saturated and grown as adoption for the new asset class increases.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin favors a 20% upswing while LTC bulls remain elusive
Litecoin price has entered a tight congestion zone since the initial spike above the Cloud on October 20th. The trading range has been limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $196 above and Senkou Span B at $188 below.
SafeMoon price to surge to $0.0000038 before finding resistance
SafeMoon price has made some astounding progress in October, rallying over 145% from the lowest open in its history on the first day of October to its present new two-month high.
Cardano buy-side volume rises as momentum builds for ADA to breakout
Cardano price has been stuck in a ditch for most of October as price action ranged between $2.0 and $2.4. Neither bulls nor bears could take control as both defended their support or resistance levels quite adequately. The RSI has crossed above 50 again.
Ethereum-killer Solana hit a new all-time high at $219, flipping XRP in market cap
Solana is now the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The layer one blockchain protocol’s high throughput and low-cost transactions attract developers and users to the SOL ecosystem.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.