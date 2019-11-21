Robinhood crypto trading app eyes the UK market after achieving a $7.6 billion valuation

Robinhood has been recruiting staff to run the UK office since January.

The launch date for the UK has not been specified but Robinhood received a UK broker license in August.

The commission-free cryptocurrency trading platform, Robinhood is planning to set up shop in the United Kingdom. The intention was communicated via a blog post on November 19. The decision happens to come after the platform hit a $7.6 billion valuation. Moreover, Robinhood recently concluded another round of fundraising that saw it raise $323 million.

The blogpost and communication via Twitter did not specify the exact date for the launch. However, the platform was granted a UK broker license in August. According to TechCrunch, Robinhood has been ‘silently’ recruiting staff for the London office since January. Another report by Quartz said that Robinhood had employed Wander Rutgers from TransferWise and Plum to head the UK brunch.

