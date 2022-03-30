We're so grateful to Christine for her contributions to Robinhood over the past five years – from leading our self-clearing initiative to scaling the Robinhood Crypto team," Robinhood Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Howard told CoinDesk. "We're excited to follow her entrepreneurial journey going forward."

After 5 amazing years at @RobinhoodApp , I’m moving on to start something new. I joined RH when it was under 100 people—before we even offered a crypto product. Watching us grow through IPO and serving more than 22m users has been the greatest professional experience of my life.

Brown, who spent five years at the firm, said that she would be "staying in the crypto space," but did not specify what project she would be working on. The Block first broke the news.

