Cryptocurrencies took advantage of the rebound in the stock market, locally offsetting the recent decline. From a broader perspective, the coin only manages to offset part of the losses but globally it still fails to return to growth. Bitcoin adds almost 5% during the last 24 hours. The growth comes with higher trading volumes, which is a positive signal. However, there are concerns that this positive dynamics will exhaust its potential already at current price levels around $32K.
If this is indeed the case, we get a scenario of sustained selling of the cryptocurrency while trying to grow. However, if within the previous cycle in early 2018 this led to the collapse of the crypto market and the beginning of the crypto winter, now the sentiment of the retail sector has no global impact on Bitcoin. The rally to $65K was not driven by retail crypto enthusiasts, the price was driven by big capital. Of course, the rally was supported by the retail sector but even the maximum level of panic by private investors is hardly catastrophic.
Bitcoin's clear dependence on the decisions of big capital, which has no special feelings about digital currencies and pursues only the goals of maximum enrichment, sets up skepticism in assessments of long-term potential. The crypto community used to fear Bitcoin's dependence on the concentration of computing power in China. Now the fear is the large involvement of big capital. Of course, when institutional investors buy, it's only welcome as the price grows but sooner or later, they will start selling.
The good news is that now we can observe a stage of asset accumulation. If you look at the news agenda, big capital continues to increase its stake in the crypto sector. For example, the Rothschild Investment Corp fund increased its holdings in Grayscale's BTC and ETH trusts by 5%. This is now a general trend, and it is very likely that we will still see Bitcoin rise in the coming days or weeks. However, at some point a new massive sell-off will begin with a potential $10K target, zeroing in on the entire rally from last October.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Key indicator suggests the worst is yet to come for Bitcoin as it gets closer to capitulation
Bitcoin is trading at a price further away from the average price at which coins moved on the network. The recent price action hints at a bearish trend typically aligned with capitulation events. Institutional investors are wary, suggesting BTC may drop further.
Shiba Inu price reverting to mean with 33% climb
Shiba Inu price is currently experiencing a pullback after failing to set up a higher high. While this is demeaning in the short term, it does not impact the bullish outlook negatively.
Solana price ready to liquidate early buyers before SOL enters 40% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Solana price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SOL could be heading next as it seems bound for a correction before higher highs.
Tezos upside potential is uncertain as XTZ faces massive resistance
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Tezos price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XTZ could be heading next as it seems capped by a crucial resistance area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.