XRP chosen alongside Bitcoin as treasury assets for Nasdaq-listed Worksport

- Ripple's battle with the SEC may conclude when new Chair Paul Atkins resumes office.
- XRP could bounce off the $1.96 support level amid its recent decline.
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Thursday following an announcement from Tonneau cover manufacturer Worksport that it would add the remittance-based token as part of its corporate treasury.
XRP down amid Worksport's plan to add it as a treasury asset
Following the footsteps of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, Nasdaq-listed company Worksport is set to adopt Bitcoin and XRP as part of its corporate treasury.
In a blog post on Thursday, the tonneau cover manufacturer stated that it would commit up to $5 million to buy Bitcoin and XRP.
The company stated that this strategic move aims to improve transaction efficiency while emphasizing its long-term confidence in cryptocurrency as a store of value and a hedge against inflation.
"Our upcoming adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP (Ripple) reflects our commitment to staying ahead of market trends while prioritizing operational efficiency and shareholder value," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport Ltd.
This aligns with the increasing global acceptance and institutional adoption of digital assets.
Worksport adopting XRP as part of its corporate treasury is a big win for the asset, especially considering its ongoing court case with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).
The SEC appealed Judge Analisa Torres's ruling that XRP sold to retail investors doesn't fall under securities classification. She also reduced the $2 billion fine the SEC requested from Ripple to $125 million.
The SEC's appeal challenges parts of the ruling but does not contest XRP's non-security status.
However, there has been growing optimism in favor of Ripple Labs following the presidential election, particularly after SEC Chair Gary Gensler disclosed he would resign from his role at the agency on January 20.
President-elect Donald Trump has already nominated Patomak Global Partners CEO Paul Atkins as Gensler's replacement.
Several top crypto voices, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, have shown support for Trump's replacement choice.
An outstanding choice – Paul Atkins at the helm of the SEC will bring common sense back to the agency. Along with Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda, it’s time to swiftly and definitively end the prohibition era on crypto, restoring freedom of choice, economic growth, and innovation. https://t.co/w8Rqrnubyj— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) December 4, 2024
A pro-crypto SEC might bring a fast conclusion to its case with Ripple and establish a better relationship with the crypto industry.
XRP could bounce off $1.96 support level amid recent decline
XRP declined over 5% in the past 24 hours, sparking $55.26 million in liquidations. The amount of liquidated long positions reached $42.3 million, and short liquidations accounted for $12.96 million.
XRP/USDT daily chart
XRP could bounce off the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it struggles to reclaim the $2.58 level. If the remittance-based token crosses below the 14-day EMA, it could find support near $1.96. This support level also aligns with the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the overbought region but trending downward, indicating weakening bullish momentum.
A daily candlestick close below $1.96 will invalidate the thesis and send XRP toward $1.35.
