Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD subject a to drop down to $0.2000

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading up with marginal losses of 1.50% in the session. 
  • XRP/USD downside pressure remains on and vulnerable underneath the $0.2500 mark. 
  • XRP is heading for its worst weekly performance seen in ten weeks, as the bears regain control. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price is subject to a test of the $0.2000 level, given the failure to hold $0.2500. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Price action has formed a bearish flag structure, subject to a breakout via the 60-minute. 

Spot rate:                 0.2384

Relative change:      -1.50%

High:                         0.2443

Low:                          0.2367

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2392
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -1.52
Today daily open 0.2429
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2672
Daily SMA50 0.2703
Daily SMA100 0.3163
Daily SMA200 0.3342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2501
Previous Daily Low 0.2282
Previous Weekly High 0.327
Previous Weekly Low 0.2569
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2366
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2418
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2307
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2185
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2087
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2526
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2624
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2746

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple push for recovery amid US impeachment talks

Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple push for recovery amid US impeachment talks

The market continued to deal with increasing selling activities on Thursday. Bitcoin extended the lower leg below $8,000. The slide in Bitcoin price impacted on the top altcoins with Ethereum and Ripple retesting key support levels.

Stellar market update: XLM/USD calms down in a tight range after sharp sell-off

Stellar market update: XLM/USD calms down in a tight range after sharp sell-off

Stellar (XLM) has been under pressure lately losing nearly 24 of its value in recent seven days. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.0584, off the recent low touched at $0.537. 

Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run

Cardano Shelly testnet making its network debut after the London test-run

The Cardano community now has access to the Shelly network testnet after it successfully sailed through a test run conducted in London. “It was the first instance of the new networked Shelley testnet, available for the community to join as of today,” a section of IOHK blog post said about the test-run.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage

Ripple market update: XRP/USD recovers above $0.2400, after another carnage

Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.4 billion lost about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin managed to recover from Thursday’s low of $0.2280; however, the upside momentum has been limited so far. 

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin

All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.

Read the weekly forecast

