Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD retesting big supply area $0.2800-0.3000 range

- Ripple's XRP price on Thursday is trading in positive territory by 2%
- XRP/USD is attempting to breakdown supply running from $0.2800-0.3000.
- Should the price hold momentum to the upside, eyes will be on a retest of the breached bearish pennant.
Spot rate: 0.2717
Relative change: +1.95%
High: 0.2744
Low: 0.2604
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|1.95
|Today daily open
|0.266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2927
|Daily SMA50
|0.3194
|Daily SMA100
|0.3689
|Daily SMA200
|0.3426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2746
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4196
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2415
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2827
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2908
XRP/USD daily chart
- Bulls have tried to break down supply heading into the $0.3000 mark, running from $0.2800-0.3000.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action has broken out to the upside from a descending channel formation via the 60-minute.
