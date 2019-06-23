Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD retest must hold if bulls are to regain firm control

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ripple's XRP price on Monday in the second half of the session is nursing losses of 0.90%.  
  • XRP/USD bears are trying to force a retest of a breached bullish pennant structure. 
  • If the noted retest fails to hold, the price could be forced back down to $0.4000. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.4646

Relative change:      -0.90%

High:                        0.4693

Low:                         0.4460

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.4638
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -1.17
Today daily open 0.4693
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4203
Daily SMA50 0.3966
Daily SMA100 0.359
Daily SMA200 0.3424
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4911
Previous Daily Low 0.4638
Previous Weekly High 0.4628
Previous Weekly Low 0.4082
Previous Monthly High 0.4741
Previous Monthly Low 0.2917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4806
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.4584
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4474
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.431
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4857
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.502
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.513

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action is gradually narrowing via the 60-minute view within a triangular structure. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • XRP/USD bears are forcing the price to retest the breached bullish pennant structure. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.