Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD remains vulnerable underneath $0.2000

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 3.90% in the session on Thursday.
  • XRP/USD continues to subject to further potential downside underneath the $0.2000. 
  • Vulnerabilities are tilted to the downside, as price trades under $0.2000. Next area of interest for the bears could likely be the $0.1500 price mark. 

 

XRP/USD weekly chart

New weekly resistance should now be noted at the range of $0.2150-0.2400, likely to cause some problems for any near-term recovery.

XRP/USD daily chart

Price action has caught some minor near-term support at the $0.1800, for potential consolidation. However, bears are back in control with further moves south still possible, following the price breaking a bearish technical pennant pattern. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.1890    

Relative change:      -3.90%

High:                         0.1976

Low:                          0.1851

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1886
Today Daily Change -0.0077
Today Daily Change % -3.92
Today daily open 0.1963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2186
Daily SMA50 0.2473
Daily SMA100 0.2595
Daily SMA200 0.3019
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2009
Previous Daily Low 0.1752
Previous Weekly High 0.233
Previous Weekly Low 0.2154
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1911
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.185
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1807
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1651
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.155
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2064
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2165
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2321

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin takes a roller-coaster ride ahead of Christmas

Crypto Today: Bitcoin takes a roller-coaster ride ahead of Christmas

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,157 (+7% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has recovered strongly from the recent low and hit $7,300 during early Asian hours. 

EOS/USD bounces off $2.2 support, stalls under trendline resistance

EOS/USD bounces off $2.2 support, stalls under trendline resistance

EOS made a brief comeback after suffering in extreme selling pressure for almost two months. The extended losses brushed shoulders with the key support at $2.2. 

XRP/USD lacks upside momentum to overcome bearish sentiments

XRP/USD lacks upside momentum to overcome bearish sentiments

Ripple's XRP tempts a recovery towards $0.1900. The coin hit the recovery high at $0.2009 on Wednesday, before retreating towards $0.1850 on Thursday.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may fall victim to a PlusToken saga

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may fall victim to a PlusToken saga

According to the Wale Alert service (@whale_alert), 789,525 ETH tokens to the tune of about $100 million has been transferred from PlusToken to the unknown wallet. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

