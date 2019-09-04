Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD narrows further within a bearish pennant

  • Ripple's XRP price on Wednesday is trading in the red, down some 0.80%. 

  • XRP/USD price action remains in consolidation mode, moving within a bearish pennant structure. Price the appears vulnerable to downside risks.

  • Buyers are heavily trying the defend the $0.2500 mark, failure to do so could open the door to a strong wave of selling pressure.

  • Should the bears force a breach the narrowing conditions, then the next major demand zone is seen down at $0.2000.

 
Spot rate:                 0.2595

Relative change:      -1.60%

High:                         0.2632

Low:                          0.2587

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2593
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -1.52
Today daily open 0.2633
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2668
Daily SMA50 0.2934
Daily SMA100 0.3514
Daily SMA200 0.3402
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2671
Previous Daily Low 0.2584
Previous Weekly High 0.2805
Previous Weekly Low 0.2463
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2638
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2618
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2588
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2501
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2675
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2717
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2762

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action moving within a bearish pennant structure, conditions are very narrow, with a potential breakout nearing.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

 

  • XRP/USD continues to flirt with the big heavily defended $0.2500 price mark. The price is also moving towards an ascending trend line retest via the 60-minute.   

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

