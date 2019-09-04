Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD narrows further within a bearish pennant

-
Ripple's XRP price on Wednesday is trading in the red, down some 0.80%.
-
XRP/USD price action remains in consolidation mode, moving within a bearish pennant structure. Price the appears vulnerable to downside risks.
-
Buyers are heavily trying the defend the $0.2500 mark, failure to do so could open the door to a strong wave of selling pressure.
-
Should the bears force a breach the narrowing conditions, then the next major demand zone is seen down at $0.2000.
Relative change: -1.60%
High: 0.2632
Low: 0.2587
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2593
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.52
|Today daily open
|0.2633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2668
|Daily SMA50
|0.2934
|Daily SMA100
|0.3514
|Daily SMA200
|0.3402
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2805
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2463
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2392
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2638
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2588
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2501
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2675
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2762
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
-
XRP/USD continues to flirt with the big heavily defended $0.2500 price mark. The price is also moving towards an ascending trend line retest via the 60-minute.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
