Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD in trouble after giving up $0.3000

Cryptos
  • Ripple's XRP price in the session on Friday is trading firmly in the red, down some 3.50%.
  • XRP/USD invited a wave of selling pressure, following a breakout from pennant structure. 
  • The breach of psychological $0.3000, has opened up further doors to downside pressure. 

Spot rate:                 0.2979

Relative change:      -3.50%

High:                         0.3091

Low:                          0.2957

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2976
Today Daily Change -0.0108
Today Daily Change % -3.50
Today daily open 0.3084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3164
Daily SMA50 0.3597
Daily SMA100 0.3722
Daily SMA200 0.3446
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3117
Previous Daily Low 0.3043
Previous Weekly High 0.3235
Previous Weekly Low 0.2991
Previous Monthly High 0.4196
Previous Monthly Low 0.2835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3071
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3089
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3046
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2973
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3119
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3154
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3192

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • A breach of $0.3000 has left the door open to further downside pressure, with eyes on $0.2500.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action is attempting to bottom out, but may not be seen until $0.2500.

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

