Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD heading back for a critical retest $0.2000

- Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 1.50% in the session on Thursday.
- XRP/USD is running towards its third consecutive session in the red.
- Bears are retesting the critical $0.2000 again to the downside, as near-term bull momentum is gone.
XRP/USD daily chart
The bears have forced almost a full reversal of the large spike higher seen on Monday.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Price action breaking out of a bearish pennant structure via the 60-minute view, inviting further downside pressure.
Spot rate: 0.2050
Relative change: -1.50%
High: 0.2086
Low: 0.2032
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
The game board of cryptocurrencies has always been high-risk territory. The high level of volatility, opposed by moments of almost no activity, generates contrasts in the mood of the trader that can expel him from the market.
Ethereum developer charged with conspiracy; ETH/USD not affected
The former Ethereum Foundation developer Virgil Griffith is formally charged with "conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act," (IEEPA).
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD reverses gains, $0.20 at risk
Ripple's XRP retreated from the recent high of $0.2255 to trade at $0.2055 at the time of writing. While the coin is still above pivotal $0.20, the upside momentum is fading away.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD bears emerge beneath the 100 SMA
Dash is in the green while the majority of cryptocurrencies are in the red. The digital asset is holding onto the gains accrued on the day whereby its trading 1% from the opening price of $52.44.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.