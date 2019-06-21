Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD has foundations to run further north
- Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading up with gains of some 1.7% in the second half of the day.
- XRP/USD price action via the daily is sitting just on top of the breached pennant structure.
- The next major target zone remains on $0.5000, but price must break down 0.4500-0.4800 supply.
Spot rate: 0.4380
Relative change: +1.90%
High: 0.4502
Low: 0.4301
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.4379
|Today Daily Change
|0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|1.79
|Today daily open
|0.4302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.4153
|Daily SMA50
|0.3872
|Daily SMA100
|0.3546
|Daily SMA200
|0.3408
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.4369
|Previous Daily Low
|0.4212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.4113
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.3704
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2917
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.4272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.4309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.4138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.4064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.4377
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.4451
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.4533
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action breaks out from a near-term descending channel formation, via the 60-minute.
XRP/USD daily chart
- The price is sitting just on top of a breached bullish penannt structure.
