Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD has foundations to run further north

Ken Chigbo
Ken Chigbo FXStreet
  • Ripple's XRP price on Friday is trading up with gains of some 1.7% in the second half of the day.  
  • XRP/USD price action via the daily is sitting just on top of the breached pennant structure. 
  • The next major target zone remains on $0.5000, but price must break down 0.4500-0.4800 supply. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.4380

Relative change:      +1.90%

High:                        0.4502

Low:                         0.4301

 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.4379
Today Daily Change 0.0077
Today Daily Change % 1.79
Today daily open 0.4302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.4153
Daily SMA50 0.3872
Daily SMA100 0.3546
Daily SMA200 0.3408
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.4369
Previous Daily Low 0.4212
Previous Weekly High 0.4113
Previous Weekly Low 0.3704
Previous Monthly High 0.4741
Previous Monthly Low 0.2917
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.4272
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.4309
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.422
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.4138
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.4064
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.4377
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.4451
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.4533

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action breaks out from a near-term descending channel formation, via the 60-minute. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • The price is sitting just on top of a breached bullish penannt structure. 

BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.