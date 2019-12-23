Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD forming another bearish pennant

- Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 0.50% in the session on Monday.
- XRP/USD remains vulnerable as it traded underneath the psychological $0.2000.
- Price action is back within consolidation mode, with the danger of further potential moves to the downside.
XRP/USD daily chart
Price action has formed another bearish pennant, following the breakout and extension lower last week from a similar pattern.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Heavy near-term supply is observed via the 60-minute, at a range of $0.1900-0.2000. Support is seen tracking around the current market price, an ascending trend line.
.
Spot rate: 0.1960
Relative change: -0.50%
High: 0.1990
Low: 0.1945
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD holds above $7,500 as $8,000 beckons
Bitcoin corrected higher over the weekend alongside other major cryptoassets. According to the confluence detector tool, BTC is trading above most of the critical barriers, which have turned into support levels.
XRP/USD recovery fails to break $0.20 resistance yet again
Ripple maintains a short-term uptrend despite the hurdle at $0.20. The technical levels are holding ground in the positive, further emphasizing a potential break above $0.20.
ETH/USD bullish action eyes $140 hurdle
Ethereum sustains bullish action emanating from the generally impressive weekend session. A break out of the descending channel resistance could place Ether in a trajectory eyeing $160.
Why BCH/USD short-lived breakout stalled under $200?
Bitcoin Cash hits a snag within a whisker of $200. Overbought conditions hint a possible reversal likely to test $190 support again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.