Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD flirting with game-changing demand zone

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some % in the session on Friday.

XRP/USD remains exposed to further downside underneath the $0.2500 mark.

Critical weekly support should be noted at $0.2350, failure to hold could be punishing.

XRP/USD weekly chart

The price is running towards its third consecutive weekly closure in the red. XRP is back to trading at the lowest levels seen in some eight weeks.

XRP/USD daily chart

The problems have not subsided for XRP since the big bearish flag breakout earlier in November.





Spot rate: 0.2305

Relative change: -5.15%

High: 0.2462

Low: 0.2223