Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD can really shift momentum north once $0.3000 is breached

Cryptos |
  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.55% in the session on Friday. 
  • XRP/USD is struggling to push back above the $0.3000 price mark. 
  • Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.  

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price is running towards its third consecutive session in the red. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is moving within a descending channel structure, subject to a potential breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.2904

Relative change:      -1.55%

High:                         0.2952

Low:                          0.2891

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.29
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -1.73
Today daily open 0.2951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2895
Daily SMA50 0.2739
Daily SMA100 0.2794
Daily SMA200 0.326
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2991
Previous Daily Low 0.2883
Previous Weekly High 0.3089
Previous Weekly Low 0.2489
Previous Monthly High 0.315
Previous Monthly Low 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2924
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2949
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2892
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2834
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2784
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3049
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3108

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis

BTC/USD Can be turning to the upside, However - Elliott Wave analysis

BTCUSD made a strong and significant bounce after we noticed a completed wave (v) of »c« of Y, even back above the channel resistance line. So, bulls are probably here, just be aware of a temporary pullback down to 8800 – 8200 support area, from where we may see a continuation higher.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD regains ground above $180.00 still vulnerable to losses

ETH/USD recovered to the area above $180.00 after a short-lived dip to  $179.50 on Thursday. At the time of writing, EETH/USD is changing hands at $182.50, down 1% on a day-to-day basis. 

More Ethereum News

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD follows in Stellar’s footsteps to lead crypto recovery

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (LINK) are the selected cryptocurrencies still flying the bull flag pattern. The majority of the major cryptos are struggling to avoid diving below key support areas. 

More Stellar Lumens News

Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet

Cardano launches update for Daedalus wallet

Cardano team has deployed Daedalus wallet update on the mainnet the days before a scheduled major Shelley update launch on the testnet. Shelley is supposed to bring a host of new features, including an integrated newsfeed and redesigned user interface.

More Cardano News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales

Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location