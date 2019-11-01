Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD can really shift momentum north once $0.3000 is breached

- Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.55% in the session on Friday.
- XRP/USD is struggling to push back above the $0.3000 price mark.
- Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.
XRP/USD daily chart
The price is running towards its third consecutive session in the red.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Price action is moving within a descending channel structure, subject to a potential breakout.
Spot rate: 0.2904
Relative change: -1.55%
High: 0.2952
Low: 0.2891
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.73
|Today daily open
|0.2951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2895
|Daily SMA50
|0.2739
|Daily SMA100
|0.2794
|Daily SMA200
|0.326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2991
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2883
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3089
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2489
|Previous Monthly High
|0.315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2924
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2834
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3108
