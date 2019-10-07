Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls produce escape from a bearish pennant

Upside was capped at $0.2600 however a breakout of this daily resistance has been seen.

XRP/USD price has smashed out from a bearish pennant structure via the daily chart view.

Ripple's XRP price is trading up with gains of some 8.50% in the session on Monday.

XRP/USD daily chart

The price was moving within a bearish penannt structure since 25 September, however, managing to break free from this in the session on Sunday and then extending north on Monday.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Price action has broken out from a narrowing range-block formation via the 60-minute

.