Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls have the opportunity for explosive moves higher
- Ripple's XRP price is trading marginally in the green, small gains of 0.55% in the second half of Wednesday.
- XRP/USD price action via the daily chart view is moving within a pennant pattern structure.
- At present, the psychological $0.4000 mark is capping upside potential.
Spot rate: 0.3953
Relative change: +0.55%
High: 0.3995
Low: 0.3889
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- The 60-minute price action suggests a bearish flag formation or descending wedge. Contractionary of the long-time frame view.
XRP/USD weekly chart
- Price action is moving within a bullish pennant structure seen via the daily.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.