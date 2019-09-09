Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls have broken above bearish pennant, daily closure key

- Ripple's XRP price on Monday is trading marginally in the green, up some 0.10%.
- XRP/USD bulls have broken out to the upside from a bearish pennant pattern, forcing a daily closure above.
- The next major target area will be the pychological $0.3000 territory.
Spot rate: 0.2625
Relative change: +0.05%
High: 0.2589
Low: 0.2554
XRP/USD daily chart
- The bulls have the opportunity to use the breached pennant as a platform to extend further north.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- XRP/USD bulls are attempting to break down a near-term supply running from $0.2620-0.2670 range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
