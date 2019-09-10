Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls have broken above bearish penannt, daily closure key

  • Ripple's XRP price on Tuesday is trading marginally in the green, up some 0.50%. 
  • XRP/USD price is moving within consolidation mode, after escaping from a bearish pennant structure. Support can be found at $0.2550, which is just on top of the noted pattern. 
  • The price over the last three sessions continues to be capped to the upside, by resistance around $0.2650 area. 

Spot rate:                 0.2605

Relative change:      +0.50%

High:                         0.2630

Low:                          0.2587

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2606
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.2589
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2627
Daily SMA50 0.2862
Daily SMA100 0.3408
Daily SMA200 0.3384
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2649
Previous Daily Low 0.2569
Previous Weekly High 0.2671
Previous Weekly Low 0.2473
Previous Monthly High 0.3308
Previous Monthly Low 0.2392
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2599
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2618
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2555
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2522
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2475
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2636
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2683
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2716

 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Price action appears to be capped to the upside by supply around $0.2650, as seen over the last four sessions. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Near-term price action is moving within a range-block formation, subject to a breakout. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

