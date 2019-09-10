Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls have broken above bearish penannt, daily closure key

- Ripple's XRP price on Tuesday is trading marginally in the green, up some 0.50%.
- XRP/USD price is moving within consolidation mode, after escaping from a bearish pennant structure. Support can be found at $0.2550, which is just on top of the noted pattern.
- The price over the last three sessions continues to be capped to the upside, by resistance around $0.2650 area.
Spot rate: 0.2605
Relative change: +0.50%
High: 0.2630
Low: 0.2587
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2606
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.2589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2627
|Daily SMA50
|0.2862
|Daily SMA100
|0.3408
|Daily SMA200
|0.3384
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2569
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2671
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2392
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2599
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2555
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2683
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2716
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action appears to be capped to the upside by supply around $0.2650, as seen over the last four sessions.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action is moving within a range-block formation, subject to a breakout.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
