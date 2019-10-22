Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls are struggling with $0.2950-0.3000

Ripple's XRP price is trading with gains of some 0.80% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD is consolidating underneath the pychological $0.3000 price territory.

The bulls are having some difficulty with the range of $0.0.2950-0.3000.

XRP/USD daily chart

Daily price action remains largely capped to the upside by the pychological $0.3000 mark. A bearish flag pattern can also bee observed via the daily chart view.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

The price can be seen having difficult within the supply, however, remains supported by an ascending trend line via the 60-minute view.

Spot rate: 0.2958

Relative change: +0.80%

High: 0.3033

Low: 0.2916