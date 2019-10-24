Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big retest will be eyed of breached flag

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading with marginally in the green by some 0.10% in the session on Thursday. 
  • XRP/USD was dealt with a hammer blow, after smashing out from a bearish flag formation, leaving the door open to 
  • The price is now exposed to further selling pressure given the above-described breakout. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price remains largely vulnerable to downside risks, given the firm breakout of a bearish flag structure. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

A range-block formation is observed via the 60-minute chart view, nearing a breakout. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.2729

Relative change:      -6.15%

High:                         0.2745

Low:                          0.2668

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2743
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.2738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2775
Daily SMA50 0.2682
Daily SMA100 0.2813
Daily SMA200 0.328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2917
Previous Daily Low 0.2489
Previous Weekly High 0.3041
Previous Weekly Low 0.2718
Previous Monthly High 0.327
Previous Monthly Low 0.2168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2754
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2512
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2287
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2084
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.294
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3143
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3368

 

 

