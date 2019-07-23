Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big psychological $0.3000 under threat

Cryptos |
  • Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red, down over 4% in the session on Tuesday.
  • XRP/USD price action is tilted to the downside, eyes are on the big $0.3000, for support.
  • The above noted demand zone has historically proven to attract decent buying momentum. 

Spot rate:                  0.3095

Relative change:      -4.25%

High:                         0.3206

Low:                          0.3074

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3104
Today Daily Change -0.0103
Today Daily Change % -3.21
Today daily open 0.3207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.3484
Daily SMA50 0.3929
Daily SMA100 0.3726
Daily SMA200 0.347
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3323
Previous Daily Low 0.3154
Previous Weekly High 0.3346
Previous Weekly Low 0.2835
Previous Monthly High 0.5074
Previous Monthly Low 0.3704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3258
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3133
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.306
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2965
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3302
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3396
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.347

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action is stuck within a descending channel structure, being driven to the south. 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • Downside pressure is forcing another large retest of critical support zone seen at $0.3000. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD clinches to $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD clinches to $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure  - Bitcoin confluence

Bitcoin (BTС) is changing hands marginally below $10,000. The first digital coin has lost over 3% since the beginning of the day and stayed amid increased bearish pressure. The price attempted to break above $11,000 on July 20, but the upside momentum failed to gain traction.

More Bitcoin News

Tron’s Justin Sun reschedules hyped lunch date with Warren Buffet

Tron’s Justin Sun reschedules hyped lunch date with Warren Buffet

The founder of Tron Justin Sun has postponed the lunch date with Warrant Buffet due to illness. The Tron Foundation sent out a tweet on July 23 stating that both Sun and Buffet agreed on rescheduling the event from Thursday, July 25 to a later date.

More Tron News

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD hits oversold levels as reversal impends

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD hits oversold levels as reversal impends

Bitcoin Cash is trying hard to stay above $300 on Tuesday. The 4-h hour chart shows a continued downtrend from the high recently hit at $340.

More Bitcoin Cash News

Poloniex transfers its foreign customers to Bermuda-based subsidiary

Poloniex transfers its foreign customers to Bermuda-based subsidiary

The majority of non-American Poloniex users will now be serviced by a new Bermuda subsidiary of the cryptocurrency exchange, the platform operator, Circle, announced on Monday, July 22.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off

The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location