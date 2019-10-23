Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears smash out of flag structure

- Ripple's XRP price is trading with steep losses of some 6.50% in the session on Wednesday.
- XRP/USD has been dealt with a hammer blow, rejection at $0.3000 and the price now losing ground as the bear's breach flag pattern.
- The price is now exposed to further selling pressure given the recent breakout.
XRP/USD daily chart
The current daily candle is largely in control by the bears, as a new wave of selling pressure is seen out from a bearish flag.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
A key near-term ascending trend line has been breached, opening the door to more sellers.
Spot rate: 0.2729
Relative change: -6.15%
High: 0.2917
Low: 0.2680
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2728
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0182
|Today Daily Change %
|-6.25
|Today daily open
|0.291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2765
|Daily SMA50
|0.268
|Daily SMA100
|0.2816
|Daily SMA200
|0.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.3034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2878
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3041
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|0.327
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2847
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2785
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2692
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.3158
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
