Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears set to force a breach of $0.3000

  • Ripple's XRP price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 1.8%.
  • XRP/USD bears have forced the price out from a bearish penannt structure. 
  • The big psychological $0.3000 remains at risk from the sellers, a breach could bring a strong wave of selling pressure. 

 

Spot rate:                  0.3055

Relative change:      -1.80%

High:                         0.3116

Low:                          0.3053

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.3057
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -1.77
Today daily open 0.3112
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.317
Daily SMA50 0.3623
Daily SMA100 0.3723
Daily SMA200 0.3447
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.316
Previous Daily Low 0.3068
Previous Weekly High 0.3235
Previous Weekly Low 0.2991
Previous Monthly High 0.4196
Previous Monthly Low 0.2835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.3103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.3125
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.3067
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.3022
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2975
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3158
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3205
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.325

 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

  •  Price action moving within a steep descending wedge structure, as the bears maintain control. 

XRP/USD daily chart

  • The price is extending to the south following a breakout from a bearish penannt structure. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

