Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears set to force a breach of $0.3000

- Ripple's XRP price on Thursday is trading in negative territory by 1.8%.
- XRP/USD bears have forced the price out from a bearish penannt structure.
- The big psychological $0.3000 remains at risk from the sellers, a breach could bring a strong wave of selling pressure.
Spot rate: 0.3055
Relative change: -1.80%
High: 0.3116
Low: 0.3053
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.3057
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.77
|Today daily open
|0.3112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.317
|Daily SMA50
|0.3623
|Daily SMA100
|0.3723
|Daily SMA200
|0.3447
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.316
|Previous Daily Low
|0.3068
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3235
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.4196
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.3103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.3067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.3022
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2975
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.3205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.325
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- Price action moving within a steep descending wedge structure, as the bears maintain control.
XRP/USD daily chart
- The price is extending to the south following a breakout from a bearish penannt structure.
