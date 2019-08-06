Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bears are sending the price down for another big test of $0.3000

- Ripple's XRP price late in the session on Tuesday is trading in negative territory, down some 3%.
- XRP/USD bears have been retesting a bearish pennant structure to the downside, acting as support, subject to giving way to fresh selling pressure.
- The big psychological $0.3000 is vulnerable to another bout of pressure from the market bears.
Spot rate: 11,809.76
Relative change: -0.05%
High: 0.3246
Low: 0.3114
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
- A near-term trend line was breached, forcing a fresh wave of selling pressure, as seen via the 60-minute.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Bears are forcing a critical retest of breached pennant structure, now subject to potentially giving way.
